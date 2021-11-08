ALTON - Alton Little Theater is extremely excited about producing the Comedy-Drama, Calendar Girls , written after the beloved movie of the same name that won over audiences more than two decades ago.

The play by Tim Firth is a tribute to, and celebration of, women living in a small village in England, and finding an unusual way to raise funds for a beloved male friend/husband suffering from cancer.

The cast of thirteen includes Gail Drillinger, Lee Cox, Lisa Rosenstock, Pat Powers, Christa Hamm, Leslie Aerts, Hal Morgan, John Kirkpatrick, Cheri Hawkins, Pat Kulish, Mary Crank, Vernon Hamel, and director, Kevin Frakes.

The show is spirited and delightful, and everyone involved is "thrilled with the embracive mission of the process," said Lee Cox.

The process involved ALT producing its own boudoir calendar for holiday gift-giving and using some of the proceeds from the sale to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the local cancer centers.

Director Kevin Frakes has long-loved the script, ever since he first came upon it three years ago. Lee Cox began assembling the much-needed 75 costumes pieces and the many, many props required for a production that includes sixteen scenes and takes place over a two-year span.

The auditions drew three brand new talents to the show, and there is "tremendous camaraderie and sharing, with laughter and tears every night of rehearsal." The cast takes seriously the daunting task of portraying "real" people who actually did live the journey portrayed in the film and movie.

The show will run for eight performances, December 3rd through the 12th, and the theater is now seating at 75% capacity with modified masking requirements per state guidelines. The show is not recommended for those under 13 however, Frakes stresses that there is nothing offensive about the cleverly staged, on-stage photoshoot to make the calendar. Alton Little Theater's own photographer, Vernon Hamel, brings his equipment and reflecting shields to the crucial and comedic scenes.

"To be sure, the six women who portray models in the cast have come to love and trust each other well, often trading resources for undies and other unmentionables!" said Lee Cox.

"It's all in good fun. And it's a touching story about resourceful women who ultimately find their own voices and strength through helping others. What better message for the holidays after a year of COVID.

"ALT and the cast of Calendar Girls want to make a difference and inspire others to get involved in creating a loving sense of community wherever we live!" said Cox.

ALT's Executive Director interviews, photo opportunities, and tickets can be obtained by calling 618-462-3205, or going online to www.altonlittletheater.org.

