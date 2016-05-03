ALTON - You're invited to join in the fun when two unlikely couples battle for true love through "think and thin" in the romantic comedy, SKIN DEEP, opening at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on May 12th and running for eight performances through May 22nd.

Kevin Frakes and Gail Drillinger warm up to some lasagna and a second chance at romance while Donna Minard and Steven Harders try to re-kindle a long-term marathon marriage!

Tickets are available at the Box Office Ticket line by calling (618 )462-3205 or On-line at altonlittletheater.org.