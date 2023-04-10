ALTON - Alton Little Theater is launching summer acting classes for youthful performers, with a dozen 90-minute classes from June 20th through the end of July (with an open, no-charge showcase on Monday, July 31st for family members).

Classes from 1 to 4:00 p.m. will be held at the ALT Showplace under the direction of Artistic Director, Kevin Frakes and Executive Director Lee Cox. Up to 30 students will be accepted for the first-ever real-theater-immersion classes offered for students ages 8-17.

ALT's goal is to begin building a broader base of youth involvement in the coming three years since plans are afoot to produce the full version of FROZEN, a revised Disney tribute, and so many more shows that may require casting opportunities for under 18 (even though ALT tries very hard not to compete with concurrent school Theater programs).

Application forms and more information can be obtained by calling Lee Cox at 618-462-3205.

This is a nominal cost for the classes, but NO ONE ever has to pay to be in a show at ALT or furnish their own costumes, shoes, etc. The goal is one of inclusion and a summer outlet for families with children, that can co-exist with standard athletics, dance, gymnastics, etc.

Article continues after sponsor message

Most students enrolled may not reach the minimum age of 16 to audition for and be cast in this summer's big musical, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, however, students will get first-hand experience in creating all the "magical" elements that go into building a show, and the hope does exist that MUCH youthful energy will audition for Monty Python's SPAMALOT on April 22nd at 10 a.m. and April 23rd at 1 p.m.

Alton Little Theater is so pleased to be granted royalty rights for SPAMALOT (July 21st thru 30th) since a new professional theater touring production will tour after a premiere at the Kennedy Center in DC in early Fall.

ALT worked hard to secure the performing rights, knowing the cast of 25-plus and audience members will laugh through the mayhem of the "alternative" take on the classic CAMELOT.

Kevin Frakes will be directing SPAMALOT; Eddie Hitchcock will take on Musical Direction, and Orcennio Gaines will head up the choreography.

In short, the ALT Showplace should be filled with youthful laughter and enthusiasm throughout the summer, and hopes that many, many new faces will become part of the ALT Theater family!

Information about Auditions for all Upcoming production in the BIG 90th Season is available on the Website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org.

ALT is living its mission of "Entertaining Traditions & Showcasing Talent of All Ages" So, couldn't YOUR Summer use a little FUN?

More like this: