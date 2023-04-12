Theater Thursdays!: Summer Workshops, Upcoming Auditions, and MUCH MORE!

ALTON - Alton Little Theater will be holding auditions for one of their upcoming musicals, Monty Python’s Spamalot, on April 22 at 10 a.m. and April 23 at 1 p.m. Executive Director Lee Cox appeared on the most recent Theater Thursday segment on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the auditions, Alton Little Theater's summer youth acting program, and more.

“We’re really hoping to have a big turnout, and I think we will from the entire region,” Cox said of the auditions. “We love to get new talents from the whole region and this will be a fun show.”

Spamalot will run from July 21-30 with eight or more performances, and Cox said the show requires at least 25 players including both men and women. She said those interested in auditioning should bring some recorded music to sing along to, unless they’re vocally well-trained enough to sing acapella - and she recommended not singing “Happy Birthday.”

Alton Little Theater is also hosting youth acting classes this summer. The classes will likely prove popular as Cox said she receives “hundreds of calls” from interested parents.

“I get hundreds of calls, I’m not exaggerating: ‘Is there anything for my child to be in?’ Well, not very much, because we don’t compete with the schools’ [theater programs],” Cox said. “But in the summer we like to do something, and knowing we were going to do Spamalot which is [ages] 16 and above, we wanted to do something for the younger kids.

Youth acting classes for ages 8-17 will be held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons beginning on June 20, except the week of July 4, Cox said. On Monday, July 31, she said a “showcase” will be held for parents and grandparents to attend - while not a full-on show, the event will allow them to see the work their children and grandchildren have done over the summer.

“We really teach them about performance, vocal presentation, [and] being on stage, so that they know all the theater terms - they understand what a Director does, what the Choreographer wants them to do, all of those functions,” she said.

For more information, call Alton Little Theater at (618) 462-3205, or visit altonlittletheater.org or their Facebook page.

The full Theater Thursday interview with Cox can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

