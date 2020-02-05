Alton Little Theater Canceling Student Performance of 'Inherit The Wind' Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Little Theater said it is canceling the student performance of "Inherit The Wind" for Wednesday night because of inclement weather. Article continues after sponsor message High school students can still attend for free (thanks to Mr. John Simmons and Hanly, Simmons, Conroy) on February 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th, Alton Little Theater said in a release. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending