Alton Little Theater Canceling Student Performance of 'Inherit The Wind'
February 5, 2020 3:39 PM February 5, 2020 3:40 PM
ALTON - The Alton Little Theater said it is canceling the student performance of "Inherit The Wind" for Wednesday night because of inclement weather.
High school students can still attend for free (thanks to Mr. John Simmons and Hanly, Simmons, Conroy) on February 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th, Alton Little Theater said in a release.