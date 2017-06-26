ALTON - Disney's Broadway Musical "Beauty and the Beast" will be showcased on the Alton Little Theater stage July 7th through the 16th.

Tickets for eight performances are available by calling (618) 462-3205 or purchasing online at altonlittletheater.org. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students under 18.

Article continues after sponsor message

T-Shirts, Enchanted Roses, Ice-cream and photos with cast members will be available during intermission and after each performance. Autographed books and magic wands will be raffled off to those purchasing line tickets for pictures!

Family entertainment at its best and the best live theater performance of the summer!