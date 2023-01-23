ALTON - Alton Little Theater's Artistic Director, Kevin Frakes, has something special planned in early February that should delight everyone who has ever admired the many, many songs that Frank Sinatra made famous!

Yes, Kevin & a talented company of performers will produce SINTRA: LAST CALL on February 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm; Sunday, February 12th at 2 pm. CNB Bank is the Corporate Sponsor for the event and the Theater is going all out to celebrate Kevin's Farewell Concert and tribute to the "crooner" he admires so much. Indeed, Kevin has produced six concerts in the last nine years, honoring the works of Kenny Rogers, and Barry Manilow, a Family Christmas Concert, and three tributes to the 400+ songs in Frank Sintra's catalog.

Each prior concert focused on a particular era of Frank's life with Big Band sounds, famous duets, and stories --and after digging into research and listening to so many songs, Kevin decided to bring the "love" to the ALT stage.

Sinatra was a " Ladies Man" and his songs often reflect the idealization (and trouble) he had with his four marriages and many famous tabloid romances; still, Sinatra and Kevin are romantics at heart and both of their voices have authenticity and honesty that shines through. Kevin says, " sometimes you've gotta live some years before you can really understand how important and wonderful it is to love someone and have them love you back!"

Kevin is feeling the love from a couple of sources right now. He was just inducted into the Marquis Who's Who in America as a Theater Professional of note, and the American Association of Community Theater has just nominated him for a Special Merit Award for his service of over 50+ years as a member of Community Theater (ALT).

The Alton Little Theater Board is very proud of Kevin's talents and devotion to all the Theater's productions --and indeed under his guidance, the ALT Board just approved the 90th Season of Shows that will be on stage in the coming year (so look for that BIG announcement in early March). Right now, Get your tickets to a very special Concert (just $25 but also limited VIP Tickets are available "on stage" and include refreshments and drinks).

The City of Alton has granted ALT permission (and a license) to serve a Full Bar and two very special drinks that Sintra loved to make for himself and the ladies.....so ALT is the place to be February 10th, 11th, and 12th -- to hear some beautiful music and remember all the admiration we have for 'ole blue eyes"- times TWO! Call 618-462-3205 for tickets today or go online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org.

And did we mention CHOCOLATE?!

