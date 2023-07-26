ALTON - Alton Little Theater is very excited to bring a little "circus" to town on Saturday, August 12th at 7 p.m.

Yes, CIRCUS KAPUT will be on stage to the delight of families and kids of all ages, featuring headliner, OH MY GOSH JOSH, a unicycle act, juggling act, hula hoop act, a still parade, comedy, audience participation and so much more!

"Party on Broadway" will be on hand, starting at 6 p.m. for some face painting and complimentary refreshments will be served.

Article continues after sponsor message

This family friendly event is simply the best way to celebrate summer fun before the start of school.

All tickets are just $20 for the 90-minute Regional Circus Troupe started by Josh Routh and highly recommended by our local tourism bureau.

Executive Director of ALT, Lee Cox is thrilled that so many new audience members are showing up to see ALT's big summer musical, SPAMALOT, but admits that the theater recommended attendance as a PG-13 production. The Board of Directors felt strongly that the theater wanted to host something that families could enjoy together and CIRCUS KAPUT fits that bill perfectly.

Call 618-462-3205 for tickets or o online (altonlittletheater.org) for tickets today!

Introduce your entire family to the wonders to be found at your community theater and come laugh and be amazed at just how much fun the "Circus" can be.

More like this: