ALTON - Alton Little Theater awarded scholarship checks to Nathan Beilsmith and Kate Costello during the final performance of FAME at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on July 31. Both young adults will be entering SIUE in a few weeks with plans to major in Technical Theater and Performance Theater respectively.

Article continues after sponsor message

Four long time ALT patrons made the initial gift to fund a scholarship program in 2008 and ongoing donations can be made to the Dorothy Colonius Endowment Fund at P.O. Box 156 in Alton, Ill.

The Theater plans to increase the funding for youth programming and the scholarship program over the next several years and scholarship applications, as well as internship applications, for the summer of 2017 will be posted on the ALT website at www.altonlittletheater.org in March 2017 with openings for all juniors and seniors in the Riverbend area.

This past summer, the youth camps, workshops and costs of FAME were generously supported by the Boeing Employee Charitable Community Fund, Alton Community Service League, Alton Foundation, The Women's Foundation and the Gulveston Scwaab Charitable Fund. Legacy donations are always welcome and benefit "The Next Stage Capital Campaign" and the many ongoing community outreach programs provided by the oldest community theater in the state of Illinois.

More like this: