A Labor of love, shimmery blue, sparkle and charm

ALTON - Alton Little Theater will present a very special holiday concert and tribute to Frank Sinatra, the man and his music, on Friday, December 16th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 19th at 2 p.m. Kevin Frakes & Company have created a two-hour concert format to celebrate some of Sinatra's greatest hits, his love for the holidays and Italian desserts! My Just Desserts is creating a small plate dessert buffet just for concert guests to enjoy at intermission along with Ava Gardner's favorite punch.

A talented and dedicated group of Sinatra-loving folks have worked on the project for six months after Kevin brought the idea for a winter fundraiser to Pete and Jody Basola. Musicians Mat Conway, Pete Basola, Dave Caires & Tim Jarden will showcase the 21 songs that brought Sinatra fame over a five-decade career. Kristina Bemis & Jennifer Kapetanovich add a little sparkle with some dance numbers and featured singer, Erika Johnson, will join the fun with some duets and solos - "Sinatra" style. Erika is an accomplished vocalist in St. Louis who last performed in Alton as part of the Miles Davis statue commemoration.

ALT's PR Chair, Lee Cox, says "we are thrilled to have this voice and her beauty on stage with us. Frank of course, did love the ladies and we've got some beauties!" Cox wrote the original script for the show after diving into the many, many biographies written on Sinatra. "I always liked Sinatra's music but I have so much respect for the man and his tenacity in the face of adversity...and I can't believe how much Kevin Frakes and Frank Sinatra are ALIKE!"

Kevin and his son Tyler ,now living in Chicago, have long talked about the magic of Sinatra's phrasing and interpretation of music, and his unique way of approaching lyrics. Frakes is thrilled that his son and daughter will be coming in for the show. The entire Frakes family sang together as part of original Christmas shows for many years and music has been a constant love for Kevin and his wife Anne as they sang professionally for twenty years - so yes, the Concert IS a labor of love for the people who love good music and who love ALT!

Tickets for the event are $25 and include libations & intermission dessert treats. Tickets are available through the ALT Box office 618-462-3205 or online: altonlittletheater.org. 200 Tickets will be sold for each concert.

Interviews with Kevin are possible by contacting him at 407-2447 and additional photos will be sent out after a November 21st photo shoot with the multi-talented Pete Basola.

