ALTON - Alton Little Theater will stage the outrageously funny farce, "Who's in Bed With the Butler" February 9th thru 19th with nine performances of the new comedy by Michael Parker and directed by Kevin Frakes.

Frakes is most pleased that he has assembled a talented cast of seven (playing nine roles) and that the script drew four new Thespians to auditions for this zany romp, with lots of physical comedy, set in a California millionaire's mansion/ winery; the show is guaranteed to produce audience laughs and entertainment!

Alison Beach having relocated to Scott Air Force Base from Boston takes on the Challenging role of portraying three different women in the show - complete with French, King's English and California Valley Girl Accents - and wigs and ensembles.

Kelly Hougland who has a great background in Improvisational theater, takes on the enjoyable but challenging role as the "Butler" who has to remember just which mistress or "wife" he's speaking with.

Of course, the farce is a comedy of "errors," stolen money, mistaken identities, and fast-paced action through a myriad of doors! Other new players to the ALT stage, Christine Newport and Patrick Anderson join Shawn Chevalier, Claudia Herndon and Brad Kincaid in completing the cast.

Brad is a recognized "Radio Voice" from previous shows but relished the chance to take on the role of a very-bumbling detective. The Cast is all enjoying utilizing the grand set, built by Frakes, and loving the beautiful "summertime" costumes furnished by Lee Cox.

Cox predicts that the show will be very popular with local audiences who long for a break from winter's woes and audiences will have a chance to enter a "Millionaire's Wine Raffle" and perhaps win a bottle of $100 California wine. Everyone will have a chance to enjoy ALT's expanded Wine and Beer Bar before the show!

Tickets for the February Comedy are just $17 and ALT's BOX OFFICE has new hours Monday through Friday 10am to 2pm - with Tickets available 24-hours a day or at www.altonlittletheater.org.

Group Discounts and Tickets Information are available at 618-462-3205. Come laugh and then laugh some more!

