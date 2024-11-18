Tickets for the added performance are available through the box office at 618-462-3205 or online at

ALTON — The Alton Little Theater (ALT) has announced an additional performance of its holiday production, "A Christmas Carol," due to high demand. The show, directed by Kevin Frakes and based on the adaptation by John Jakes, will now include a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Advance ticket sales for the original run of the show have sold out, prompting the theater to add this extra date.

Article continues after sponsor message

The cast, consisting of 28 performers, aims to provide a family-friendly experience that captures the spirit of the season.

"We are thrilled to see more audience members and to have a little more time with retiring Director, Kevin Frakes," the theater said in a statement.

Tickets are available at http://www.altonlittletheater.org) until all 175 seats are sold. Also, contact 618-462-3205 for ticket information.

More like this: