ALTON - Alton attorney Shane Schmidt of Simmons Hanly Conroy has been named to the Advisory Council of a new research project from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism.

The initiative will assess the prevalence and impact of bullying in the legal profession and recommend best practices for preventing it. It is believed to be one of the first wide-scale research projects conducted in the U.S. on this topic.

Article continues after sponsor message