ALTON – Alton KG Management LLC today announced that its Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel received the 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its ninth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently achieved great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel is honoured that our hotel has earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our customers. With the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on customer reviews, the achievement is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence,” said Patty Rotermund, General Manager at Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel.

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence, which for nearly a decade has celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travelers and diners on the world’s largest travel platform,” said Neela Pal, Vice President of Brand, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly recognize businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travelers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay, and explore.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

About Alton KG Management LLC - Best Western Premier Alton St. Louis Area Hotel

Sungmin Park, owner of Alton KG Management LLC, lives in Sacramento, California, but has business ventures in the west coast and midwest regions of the United States as well as in Brazil, China and South Korea. His experience in hotels - managing, building and renovating them - spans 27 years. His newest venture is a limited service hotel in O'Fallon, IL where he have converted a distressed property into a branded, high-performing hotel with the help of his management team including General Manager, Angela Johnson, Regional General Manager, Patty Rotermund and Director of Sales & Marketing Jacinda Dunlap.

Sungmin Park is a developer whose companies have built apartments, single-family homes, hotels and retail centers. Moreover, he has participated in a wide variety of projects including senior living facilities, hospitals, and Waste-to-Energy plants.

In everything he does, he looks to create spaces and services that can contribute to the betterment of his employees and the community.

Reservations at the Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel may be booked by calling the hotel directly at 618-462-1220 or by calling Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800)-WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western’s website at www.bwpremieralton.com or www.bestwestern.com.

