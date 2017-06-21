TUESDAY NIGHT

ALTON JUNIORS 12, HIGHLAND 1 JUNIORS 4: Alton Post 126’s junior team bounced back from a loss Monday night to Valmeyer with a 12-4 win over the Highland 1 juniors at Roy Lee Field Tuesday evening in a curtain-raiser to the Bears-Highland game.

The junior Legionnaires improved to 16-4 on the summer with the win.

An eight-run fourth inning helped Alton to the win.

Ryan Best went 2-for-4 for Alton, with Gage Booten 2-for-3, Cullen McBride 2-for-5 with a double, Ben Mossman 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, Griffin Bianco a run scored, Rylee Bernot 2-for-4 with a run scored, Adam Stilts 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored and Issac Spencer 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Article continues after sponsor message

The juniors are at Belleville for a 6 p.m. game today and at Valmeyer’s juniors for a 6 p.m. Thursday game before hosting Washington, Mo., at Alton High’s Redbird Field for a 6 p.m. Friday game.

MONDAY NIGHT

VALMEYER JUNIORS 4, ALTON JUNIORS 0: Alton Post 126's junior team dropped a 4-0 decision to Valmeyer's juniors in a curtain-raising game at SIUE Monday evening.

“We beat this team pretty handily in the Breese tournament,” said Alton manager Dennis Sharp. “I told them they were a competitive program. They came out to play today; we left the bats at home. We couldn't string together enough hits to try and win it. That's baseball.”

Ben Mossman and Cullen McBride each had hits for Alton on the day.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: