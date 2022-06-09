ALTON - The Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team was held to just two hits in a 15-0 loss to Valmeyer, but bounced back in the second game of a split doubleheader to defeat Trenton 8-3 Wednesday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

The junior Legionnaires have won three of their last five games, including the doubleheader split on Wednesday, and had won back-to-back games last week, against Breese Red and Maryland Heights, Mo.

Against Valmeyer, the visitors scored nine times in the first and six more times in the second to take a three inning, 15-run rule win over Alton.

Carson Bristow and Nolan Parker had the only hits in the game for the junior Legionnaires, while Reece Girth had the only strikeout on the mound.

In the nightcap against Trenton, Alton jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, then scored five times in the second to increase the margin to 7-0. Trenton scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth, but Alton countered with one in the home half of the sixth to take the win.

Will Henkhaus and Dillan Cowan both had two hits and an RBI for the junior Legionnaires, while Girth drove home two runs with a double, Parker came up with a hit and Jackson Dorris also drove home a run.

Parker pitched exceptionally well n the mound, striking out nine in giving up three runs on two hits, two earned, in gaining the win for Alton.

A senior Legion game played on Wednesday at Aviston saw Alton and the hosts have their game rained out after three innings, with Aviston leading 5-3 when the rains came. A make-up date had not yet been announced.

The junior Legionnaires are now 3-3-1 on the young summer season and next play on Tuesday at Elsberry, Mo. in a 7 p.m. start, then play at East St. Louis next Wednesday, with the first pitch coming at 6 p.m., then stay on the road to play at Valmeyer June 23 at 5:30 p.m. Alton then plays in a tournament June 24-26 at Trenton before playing at Piasa Southwestern High's junior summer team at 5:30 p.m.

