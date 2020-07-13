WASHINGTON, Mo. - The Alton Post 126 Junior American Legion baseball team only managed one hit for the game, while Washington, Mo., scored in every inning but the first as the Junior Legionnaires lost a 10-0 decision to Washington in five innings, due to the 10-run rule, in the Illinois-Missouri Battle Sunday afternoon in Washington.

Starting pitcher Andrew Wieneke pitched well in his three-and-one-third innings on the mound for Alton, but the defense behind him couldn't handle the ball well.

"Andrew threw well," said Alton manager Doug Booten, "we just had a hard time handling the ball behind him. The defense didn't play very well, and it just turned out to be one of those days."

Despite the score, the Junior Legionnaires kept battling all the way through, and didn't surrender.

"The kids were battling, of course," Booten said, "and they never gave up. I'm proud of them for that. Just poor defense, and we really couldn't hit. They were definitely a better ball club."

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton is still a young team, and are still learning, but they're a team on the upswing and one to watch for down the road.

"The learning process continues, and the kids do have a big upside," Booten said. "They're busting their buns every night, and you've got to give them credit for that."

After a scoreless first inning, Washington scored twice in both the second and third innings, plated four more runs in the fourth, and added on the final two runs in the fifth to take the 10-0 win. Luke Parmentier had the only hit on the day for Alton, who had a total of three baserunners the entire game, all of them ending up stranded.

Wieneke allowed 11 hits and seven run in his time on the mound, five of them earned, while striking out three and not allowing a walk. Tyler Robinson pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and three runs, two earned, while walking three and striking out only one batter.

The Junior Legionnaires' game scheduled for Monday against Belleville was cancelled because of a scheduling conflict involving Belleville, but Alton will host Erlenmeyer on Tuesday evening in a game starting at 6 p.m., at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park. Booten feels that the team is improving day-by-day, and playing against good competition will only make them better.

"I'm confident the team is moving ahead," Booten said. "We're facing tough competition, which will make them even better."

More like this: