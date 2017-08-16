ALTON - Some of the hottest names in jazz, both regionally and nationally, will wail at the first-ever Alton Jazz and Wine Festival at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 9 beginning at 4 p.m.

Enjoy the captivating jazz sounds of Keyon Harrold’s trumpet, New Orleans traditional jazz from the Funky Butt Brass Band, the jazz piano of the Ptah Williams Quartet and the swinging blues of the Dawn Weber Group while sipping wine along the banks of the Mississippi River. Admission to the event is free, although a VIP experience is available which includes VIP parking, drink vouchers, reserved seats and access to VIP tent. VIP tickets are 2 for $25 or 1 for $15. Tickets are available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Argosy Casino Alton or at Metrotix.com.

The jazz festival was created as a salute to jazz legend Miles Davis who was born in Alton in 1926. A bronze statue honoring Davis was created two years ago and stands on 3rd Street in Alton. It is one of three Miles Davis statues in the world and the only one on the North American continent.

“We wanted to create a festival along the Mississippi River that honors Miles Davis and gives people the opportunity to hear some top jazz performers,” said Brett Stawar, a member of the Jazz and Wine Festival committee. “This is an event that will grow and we hope can become a signature jazz festival in the region.”

A variety of wine and food, to match the talent on stage, will be available for sale at concession stands at the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Headlining the festival will be Keyon Harrold. He has toured, recorded and produced with some of the world’s most respected music artists including Jay-Z, Keith Richards, Beyonce, Erykah Badu, Rihanna, Mary J Blige and Queen Latifah. He played trumpet on the soundtrack for the Miles Davis film, “Miles Ahead”, starring Don Cheadle, which won a Grammy for best soundtrack. Harrold was born in Ferguson, MO and has developed a reputation as one of the most sought-after, emotionally captivating trumpeters in the nation.

The Funky Butt Brass Band of St. Louis will also take the stage at the jazz festival. The band has its musical roots in the traditional New Orleans brass tunes but gives them a funky new flavor. The band was voted Best Funk/Soul/R&B Band by Riverfront Times in 2010 and Best Jam Band in 2011. It can be hot or cool, but it’s always going to be in the pocket.

Dawn Weber brings her energetic and charismatic trumpet and vocals to the riverfront with the Dawn Weber Group. Based in St. Louis, Dawn Weber’s musical tastes run from Ella Fitzgerald to Hendrix providing something for jazz lovers, blues lovers and rock lovers. A classically trained trumpet player, Weber plays with multiple St. Louis area groups including Son Montuno, Naked Rock Fight and Electro Funk Assembly.

Ptah Williams has been called “one of the finest jazz pianists” in St. Louis and has performed with jazz greats George Benson, Freddy Hubbard and James Moody. He has performed throughout Europe and the United States. He has won the Riverfront Times award for best pianist many times. Williams will perform with his quartet during the festival.

For more information on the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival, please visit: LibertyBankAltonAmphitheater.com

More like this: