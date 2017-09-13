ALTON - The first-ever Alton Jazz & Wine Festival this past Saturday, Sept. 9, was nothing but a smash, said Robert Stephan, one of the coordinators.

It was a free celebration of Miles Davis and his Alton birthplace. Stephan said he hopes it will become an annual event.

“The Jazz and Wine Festival had a crowd of over 2,500 people, which we are thrilled for the first year,” Stephan said. “We are already planning for next year.

“The music, wine and original art for sale from local artists were all well received. It was a beautiful night and a great event for Alton. It’s exactly what we and the sponsors had in mind and we look forward to expanding it next year.”

Live entertainment included:

Ptah Williams Quartet

Funky Butt Brass Band

Dawn Weber Group

Keyon Harrold

Food/Wine vendors included Andy's Cakes & Candies, Chez Marilyn, Gentelin's, Pig on a Wing, State Street Market, Solera Wines and PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn and Sweets.



Art vending included:

Joseph Randick - Photographer

Weiser Hebenstreight - Photo Manipulation Artist

Eric Stauffer - Local Photographer, Local Artist

Jake Bishop - Contemporary and Pop Culture Artist

Andrew Lee Adams - Abstract Paintings

Christine Illewski - Abstract and Landscape Artist

Wisek Arts - Contemporary, Pop and Graffiti Artists

