Alton House On Second Street Helps Keep Halloween Spirit High

ALTON - Candy L. Spraggs submitted decorations at their home at 4912 Second Street in Alton. The Halloween spirit is high throughout the region for the Alton Halloween Parade which is at 7 p.m. Monday along Broadway.

"This is our second year at this house that we bought last year and we decided to decorate for Halloween," Spraggs said.