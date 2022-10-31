Alton House On Second Street Helps Keep Halloween Spirit High
October 31, 2022 11:41 AM November 2, 2022 9:24 AM
ALTON - Candy L. Spraggs submitted decorations at their home at 4912 Second Street in Alton.
The Halloween spirit is high throughout the region for the Alton Halloween Parade which is at 7 p.m. Monday along Broadway.
"This is our second year at this house that we bought last year and we decided to decorate for Halloween," Spraggs said.
