ALTON - Xavier Carter of Alton High School was honored as one of the Students of the Month for September at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s Restaurant. Kennedy Stephens of Alton High School was the other Student of the Month.

Xavier Carter, the son of Daniel and Jennifer Carter, is currently ranked #1 in his senior class at Alton High School with a GPA of 4.782. He has received numerous awards throughout his high school career, including being consistently named to the High Honor Roll as well as being selected for National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society. Because of his high academic achievement, Xavier was also selected as a Junior Marshall at the 2022 Alton High Graduation Ceremony.

Xavier is a member of a number of other student organizations including: Physics Club, Redbird Nest, Math Team, Drafting Club, and he is the current president of Alton High's FIRST Robotics Team. He enjoys tutoring current math students and volunteering in the technology department at AHS.

Additionally, Xavier has been able to manage all of his honors, Dual Credit, and AP classes while being a member of the Alton High Tennis team. He is looking forward to being a 4-year Varsity Letter winner this spring. In addition to being named one of the team S captains both his Sophomore and Junior years by his teammates and coaches. Xavier earned All Southwestern Conference Team honors both Sophomore and Junior years as well as Academic All Conference Honors. He was also awarded the team's Scholar Athlete Award - which is given to the tennis athlete with the highest GPA. In addition to these accomplishments, he was selected in 2021 as the Riverbender Athlete of the Month for the month of May, and in the spring of 2022 he was selected by the Alton Athletics Department as the March Student Athlete of Month.

Over the years, Xavier has contributed his talents and love of designing and printing 3D projects by making senior gifts for players of some of Alton High's athletic teams. He has volunteered his time helping as an instructor with the Alton Middle School Tennis program as well as operating scoreboards at different athletic events.

Xavier plans to attend Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind., next fall, where he intends to major in Engineering with a minor in Robotics. Thanks to the high number of college credits and AP courses he has completed while at Alton High, Xavier will be eligible to participate in the Rose Squared Program, allowing him to earn both his Bachelor's and Master's degree during his four years at Rose Hulman.

Xavier and Kennedy each received plaques recognizing their achievement from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Elect Jim Claywell.

