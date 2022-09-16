Alton High's Kennedy Stephens Is One Of Alton-Godfrey September Rotary Students Of The Month
She is also a part of multiple extracurricular activities, such as Minority Excellence as the secretary, Varsity Cross Country, Physics Club, Empowered To Be Me, Pathways to Womanhood, and Drafting Club.
While juggling extracurricular activities and academics, Kennedy has been a member of the AHS Varsity Soccer team. Kennedy was selected as a freshman to be a part of the team and has been a key member of the defensive line. In 2021 Kennedy was selected to the All Southwestern Conference third team and the Academic All Southwestern Conference team. In the same year, she was voted by her teammates as the Defensive MVP. In the following year, she received more All-Conference Honors by being selected to the All Southwestern Conference Academic team.
Kennedy plans to attend Howard University in Washington D.C. next fall, where she plans to major in Civil Engineering. She hopes to pave the way in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math career fields for young girls and more specifically, young women of color, to show them that anything is possible. Her focus as an engineer would be centered around depressed inner city areas to improve infrastructure like road designs, transportation, building structural designs, bridges, and water distribution systems that would be efficient and will positively impact the disenfranchised Americans living in these areas.
Xavier and Kennedy each received plaques recognizing their achievement from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President-Elect Jim Claywell.
