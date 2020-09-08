ALTON - Alton High's girls tennis team finished fourth in the Challengers Flight of the Heather Bradshaw Invitational on Saturday.

The Redbirds lost to Edwardsville 6-1 and O’Fallon 6-3 to finish in fourth position. Lydia Criveau was a double winner for the Redbirds against O’Fallon, winning at one singles and two doubles. Ainsley Fortschneider got a win at two singles for the Redbirds.

Coach Jesse Macias said his girls competed hard all weekend.

"Lydia, Ainsley and Paige (Rockholm) were in every match," he said. "Those seniors are showing our younger players how to close out matches and play with confidence.”