ROXANA - Alton High School's football team had a tough season in 2022 but is feeling very optimistic and upbeat as they prepared over the summer for the upcoming 2023 campaign. On one summer evening, the Redbirds competed with Marquette Catholic and Hardin Calhoun along with host Roxana in a seven-on-seven passing competition this summer at Charlie Raich Field.

The Redbirds and other area schools started official pre-season practice on Monday.

Alton went 1-8 on the season, their only victory coming on Sept. 16 over Belleville West 28-7, and the Redbirds have had a very active summer season thus far, playing at various venues in St. Louis County.

"We had a good summer," said second-year Redbird head coach David Parker. "We competed over in the Parkway West contact camp, we've competed over at Ft. Zumwalt East and Ladue as well as Pattonville. So far, the guys have been competing very well. We've got a lot of young faces, a lot of new faces out here and so far, so good."

Article continues after sponsor message

Parker is feeling very optimistic about his team having a successful season this year.

"Oh, yeah. Promising, promising," the always upbeat and positive Parker said. "We've been in the weight room since Feb. 1, we've been having good numbers out, maybe about 50-55 since we started and we just keep trying to grow the program."

Parker, who doubles as a pastor, has a good staff behind him that has helped tremendously while he's away.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity and we're looking forward to this upcoming season," he said.

Soon, Riverbender.com will visit one of the Redbirds' preseason football practices.

More like this: