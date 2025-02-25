

ALTON - David Reese of Alton High School has been selected as February’s Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month. David is the son of Chad (Krista) Reese and Holly Marcum (Tim Borman). David is a senior at Alton High School. He plays varsity tennis for Alton High and also leads the student section as a Redbird Nest Leader. During his high school career, David has also been a member of the Alton High Trap Club, Pickleball Club, Physics Club.

David currently holds a cumulative 3.75 GPA, and earned a 4.1 GPA last semester, earning him high honor roll at Alton High School and Dean’s list at Lewis & Clark Community College. By the time David graduates, he will have taken 12 honors courses and achieved 42 college credit hours.

While at Alton High School, David found his passion for architecture. He has completed every class available in that field that the school has to offer and credits Mr. Goetten for being such a mentor to him and his career plans. In 2024, David won 1st place at the Regional CAD 2D Drafting competition and qualified to compete at the state level. He plans on competing again this year with the goal of winning at state.

This will be David’s third year playing varsity tennis for Alton High School. He enjoys tennis and has found playing doubles is a great lesson in collaboration and communication, while playing singles forces you to maintain a positive mindset.

As a Redbird Nest Leader, David worked hard to ensure that the hardworking Alton High School athletes have a large and enthusiastic crowd supporting them at games. Through this role, David has learned a lot about leadership.

Outside of school, David works as a server at Asbury Village. His favorite part of the job is interacting with the residents and learning their stories. When not at school or work, David loves fishing and enjoying nature.

David is also very involved in the Borman Brothers’ Bash and Benefit. This is an annual event where the Borman Brothers’ Foundation, a local non-profit group, hosts a fundraiser to raise money for various local charities. They have raised over $30,000.00 each of the last several years. David has become one of the main grillmasters for the event, where they smoke over one hundred pounds of chicken to feed the attendees. Because of David’s dedication, he received recognition from the organization last June. The foundation also has a snack drive every winter to support the Alton Boys and Girls Club. Giving back to the community means a lot to David, and he believes that doing so is the best way to live a fulfilling life.

After graduation, David will be attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale to study Architecture. While there, he plans to study ways to make homes less vulnerable to natural disasters, especially hurricanes. One of his greatest sources of inspiration is his grandparents, who lost their home in Florida to Hurricane Ian in 2022. As an architect, he wants to be able to design buildings that will be able to withstand the detrimental effects of hurricanes and other natural disasters. After achieving his Bachelor’s degree at SIUC, David would like to pursue his Master’s Degree at the University of Illinois.

