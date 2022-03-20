ALTON - Abigail Hasty of Alton High School was honored recently as one of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club March Students of the Month at the club's regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Abigail, a senior at Alton High School, is the daughter of Jeanna and Michael Hasty. During her four years at AHS, she made high honor roll and received the St. Louis Post-Dispatch “A” Student designation every year. She was selected as an Illinois State Scholar during her senior year. Abbie is a member of multiple Honor Societies, including The National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and The Tri-M Honor Society. Additionally, she is on track to graduate as a “Platinum Alpha Student,” the highest educational designation offered by Alton High School.

Abbie currently serves as Alton High School’s National Honor Society President. She leads weekly meetings of 60+ members and coordinates a tutoring program for students in Math, Science, and English from 2nd to 11th grade. At the beginning of this school year, she organized an NHS project in which students encouraged their peers, teachers, administrators, and school staff. She led a group of students who produced 2,000 handwritten Post-it Notes with encouraging messages and attached the notes to lockers the night before the first day at AHS.

Beyond the NHS, Abbie also volunteers with many other organizations. She served as an Assisted Living Volunteer by interacting with older residents in a variety of ways including, an Easter Egg Hunt, a Halloween Party, calling Bingo, or just sitting with them 1:1 and talking. She raised over $8,000 for the ABOB Virtual Auction by collecting donations, certificates, and baskets. The money she raised gave students in the Alton School District access to band and orchestra instruments to participate in the music program. During the summer, she volunteers with the Royal Family Kids Camp. RFKC provides summer camps for abused and neglected children in the foster care system. She also serves weekly as a Children's Mentor with Cornerstone Kids.

Abbie is also very involved in music. She has played the cello for almost 10 years. This year, she served as a Cello Section leader in the Symphonic Orchestra, the high school’s top orchestral ensemble. She also plays in Chamber Orchestra, which performs at community events, and also in the Pit, which performs in the spring musicals. During 2020, she auditioned and was selected for the ILMEA All-District Conference.

This past week, Abbie traveled to Washington D.C., as one of the 14 students chosen nationwide for The American Battlefield Trust’s Youth Leadership Team. ABT works to preserve America’s most hallowed grounds; battlefields. She spent many days lobbying Congress for the continuation of the American Battlefield Protection Program. She also served as one of the youngest campaign volunteers for Mayor David Goins.

Abbie says she sees a career in government as a challenging yet meaningful endeavor that she hopes to explore throughout her life. Abbie hopes to obtain her undergraduate degree in Political Science and then attend Law School with the ultimate goal of becoming a judge. She has had many great experiences in community service thus far and has found them to be as impactful for her as she had hoped they would be for those she was working to help.

Abbie received a plaque recognizing the achievement from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Steve Schwartz.

