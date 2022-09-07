EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles on entries with photos in the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 23-25. Today, Alton, Highland, and Herrin artists are featured.

David BaileyArtist Name: David Bailey

Location: Alton

Artist Statement: "Shaping and soldering Sterling Silver using time-honored silversmith techniques and tools is how I create my jewelry. Bringing the piece to reality and seeing a sense of joy, wonder, and satisfaction from my patrons is thrilling and humbling."

April GoekeArtist Name: April Goeke

Location: Herrin

Artist Statement: "Animals are the center of attention for my art. My paintings focus on creating intimate images of wildlife and domestic animals. The scenery in my art is often full of flora."

Brady KesnerArtist Name: Brady Kesner

Location: Highland

Artist Statement: "I am a believer in the power of Nature to provide comfort, and healing, and reduce stress. It is my intention to connect the viewers of my images (and myself) to Nature in order to celebrate and take advantage of all it has to offer us because doing so is to our benefit."

