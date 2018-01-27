Alton High wrestlers finish regular season with two wins, even overall record
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - The Alton High School wrestling team finished the regular season with a flurry with two overpowering dual wins on Wednesday and Thursday. The wins pushed Alton to a 12-12 overall record.
In 21 seasons, the Redbirds only had three losing records and that was 2007-2008, so the program has remained strong for years.
Three seniors were recognized on Thursday night against Roxana. They were:
Courteney Wilson - 152
Nolan Wosczcynski - 182
Ryan Kane - 220
Alton defeated Roxana 58-14 on Senior Night Thursday at AHS.
Redbird winners Wednesday against Roxana were:
Kaleb Vann - 113
Gus Kodros - 120
Damien Jones - 126
Garrett Sims - 132
Courteney Wilson - 152
Grant Lockhart - 160
Joab Tobin - 170
David Vandergriff- 182
Nolan Woszczynski- 195
Riley Owen- 220
Kyle Hughes- 285
The Redbirds defeated Belleville East 52-17 on Wednesday.
Redbird winners over Belleville East were:
Bryant Minton - 106
Kaleb Vann - 113
Gus Kodros - 120
Damien Jones 126
Garrett Simms - 132
Pierre Evans - 145
Courteney Wilson - 152 by pin
Nolan Woszczynski - 182
Robert Outsey - 195
Kyle Hughes - 285
More like this: