Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The Alton High School wrestling team finished the regular season with a flurry with two overpowering dual wins on Wednesday and Thursday. The wins pushed Alton to a 12-12 overall record.

In 21 seasons, the Redbirds only had three losing records and that was 2007-2008, so the program has remained strong for years.

Three seniors were recognized on Thursday night against Roxana. They were:

Courteney Wilson - 152

Nolan Wosczcynski - 182

Ryan Kane - 220

Alton defeated Roxana 58-14 on Senior Night Thursday at AHS.

Redbird winners Wednesday against Roxana were:

Kaleb Vann - 113

Gus Kodros - 120

Damien Jones - 126

Garrett Sims - 132

Courteney Wilson - 152

Grant Lockhart - 160

Joab Tobin - 170

Article continues after sponsor message

David Vandergriff- 182

Nolan Woszczynski- 195

Riley Owen- 220

Kyle Hughes- 285

The Redbirds defeated Belleville East 52-17 on Wednesday.

Redbird winners over Belleville East were:

Bryant Minton - 106

Kaleb Vann - 113

Gus Kodros - 120

Damien Jones 126

Garrett Simms - 132

Pierre Evans - 145

Courteney Wilson - 152 by pin

Nolan Woszczynski - 182

Robert Outsey - 195

Kyle Hughes - 285

More like this:

Jersey Boys Soccer Reaches John Martin Kickoff Tourney Championship After Big Win Over Roxana
Aug 29, 2025
Calhoun Volleyball Cruises To Wins In Three Matches At Roxana Tournament
Aug 26, 2025
Columbia Girls Volleyball Clinches 24th Victory Against Roxana
6 days ago
Sophia Herter Shines With Seven Strikeouts in Key Win
Aug 22, 2025
Tatum Shaw and Leah Newton Lead Roxana's Offensive Surge Against Oilers
4 days ago

 