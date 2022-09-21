GODFREY - Automotive and agriculture educators from Alton High School brought their students to Lewis and Clark Community College, Wednesday, Sept. 21, to participate in technical training on natural fuel variations from MEG Corp. Founder and President Hoon Ge.

The event was sponsored by The B20 Club, Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois American Lung Association and National Science Foundation.

Following the presentation, students were treated to lunch and an interactive tour of L&C Automotive Technology facilities.

To learn more about the Automotive Technology program at L&C, visit www.lc.edu/program/autotech.

