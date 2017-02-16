ALTON – Alton's football team is seeing one of its leaders the last three seasons moving on to the next level.

Three-year starter Cody Markle, who played on the offensive line for the Redbirds, signed a letter of intent to attend and play for Missouri Baptist University in Creve Couer, Mo., beginning next season in a ceremony Monday afternoon on the AHS campus. The Spartans are a NAIA school and play in the American Midwest Conference.

“I went there on a college visit in January and absolutely felt at home there,” Markle said. “I met a couple of the players; I felt at home and it was like one big family. That's what I'm all about – a family environment and brotherhood. I wanted to keep it going.”

Markle plans on majoring in criminal justice at MBU. “I'm looking into becoming an Illinois State Police officer,” Markle said, “hopefully getting into a SWAT division.”

Markle played center last season, but playing on the o-line was a good experience for him. “Getting to play multiple positions on the offensive line makes me versatile at the next level,” Markle said, “and being able to do whatever I can to contribute to my team.”

“It's a huge achievement,” said Redbird coach Eric Dickerson. “It's always nice to have our kids move on and to play; having a small senior class, Cody excelled. His three years starting for us and last year, he was all-first team (Southwestern Conference); to get him to sign is awesome, not only for our program, but for him.

“Anytime we can get move our kids to the next level and play anywhere, we'll take that and build off of that. It's great football there, it'll be great competition for him and hopefully, he'll be able to step in and contribute right away.”

Markle brought much to the table for the Redbirds during his time on the football team. “Cody was a great leader,” Dickerson said. “Starting for three years, he was able to take control of the line; it was like having another coach on the field when a guy has started that long for you,” Dickerson said. “He was a leader on the field and off the field, in the weight room, how we wanted our kids to conduct themselves.

“It'll be some big shoes to fill.”

“It's a great experience,” Markle said about his time at AHS. “I can't wait to get with more of my brothers and start a new chapter of my life.”

