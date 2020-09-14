SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The 2019-20 school year at Alton High School ended this past June with E-learning, online classes and a virtual graduation after the school was closed on March 17, as was schools around the state of Illinois, due to the start of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020-21 school year has recently begun at Alton High, and again, due to the pandemic, the school is still closed to students, although faculty and administration are still in the building. And once again, E-learning and online classes are the rule, and the faculty and administrators, along with the students, are making the adjustments needed to facilitate online learning.

"At the beginning of a traditional school year, we will have students in the building, we will go over the expectations of Alton High School," said assistant principal Dr. Dorothy Mosby. "However, this year, we had to do everything by remote learning. So, we had to make sure that students were on Zoom, and were provided the same expectations. Some of the obstacles were that Zoom was not available on the first day of school, so our teachers were really resilient, and found ways to connect with our students on the first day."

The faculty have made the adjustments very well, and are prepared every day to teach their students online, although the kids are very much missed in person.

"We have adjusted quite well to remote learning," Mosby said. "I think that we do miss our children, our students, a whole lot, and we wish that they were in the building."

And the faculty having to make the needed adjustments has also turned the teachers into students somewhat as well.

