EDWARDSVILLE –Alton High School students met after school on Wednesday, April 12, in the school cafeteria to pack meals to send to an orphanage in Haiti. The Interact Club of Alton High School organized the event and students from YELL and the National Honor Society joined in. Alton Godfrey Rotary was a co-sponsor of the event.

In all, the students assembled and packed 4,300 meals to be shipped to an orphanage in Haiti. The island is currently suffering its worst food crisis in 15 years. In October of 2016, Hurricane Matthew ripped through Haiti bringing 145 mph winds that stripped crops from what was once the breadbasket of the island.

Jacksonville Rotarian Ron Heard of Feeding Children Worldwide CI trucked in the food and packaging. The students assembled and boxed packets containing fortified rice casserole meals designed to sustain victims of hunger and starvation.