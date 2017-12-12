ALTON - For the third year, several Alton High School organizations participated in the “Snowball Express,” event at Lambert Airport in St. Louis and once again it was a moving experience for those who took part.

The event is put on by American Airlines for children who lost a mom or dad while serving in the U.S. military. On Saturday, Dec. 9, these Gold-Star families are headed to Dallas for a giant Christmas party provided by American Airlines.

Peter Wangler, who helps coordinate the event, said, “Our role was to make a human tunnel filled with cheerleaders and students, cheering and singing Christmas carols as the families make their way to the gate," Wangler said.

Wangler, Col, USAF (retired), is a senior aerospace science instructor/Junior ROTC coordinator at Alton High.

Alton High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC and students from the FCCLA and FFA clubs were joined by St. Louis University and SIUE ROTC cadets making the human tunnel.

“The emotion that you see on these families' faces is unforgettable,” Wangler said.

