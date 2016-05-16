CHICAGO - First prize in a scholarship essay award contest with a Chicago law firm is Emma Louise Morrissey of Alton, Illinois, a senior at Alton High School. Emma will be studying Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at the University of Southern California.

The first-place scholarship is for $1,600.

The personal injury law firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C., with offices in Chicago and Waukegan, Ill., is pleased to announce the prize winners from its fourth annual Scholarship Essay Contest.

"We wish to congratulate all of our scholarship award winners for their outstanding work, and we thank everyone who wrote an essay on the important topic of medical malpractice,” said attorney Patrick A. Salvi, the managing equity partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C.



For the fourth consecutive year, the personal injury and medical malpractice law firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. sponsored a Scholarship Essay Contest to support education and raise awareness about the issue of medical malpractice.



The contest was open to Illinois high school seniors, college, and law students. Students were asked to write an essay that answers the questions, “with advancement in medical devices, what are some of the threats to patients? Is technology reliable in the medical field?” Three scholarships were awarded to go towards college tuition.



Scholarship essay winners include:



First Prize ($1,500): Emma Louise Morrissey of Alton, Illinois, a senior at Alton High School. Emma will be studying Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at the University of Southern California.



Second Prize ($750): Jarrad Woodson of Chicago, Illinois. Jarrad will be attending John Marshall Law School this fall.



Third Prize ($250): Andrew Johansen of Crystal Lake, Illinois, a student at National University of Health Sciences.

For more information on the Law Offices of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard or the scholarship winners, please contact, contact Marcie Mangan, Public Relations Manager, at 312-372-1227 or mmangan@salvilaw.com.

