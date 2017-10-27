Alton High School Redbirds get big send off to Chicago
October 27, 2017 3:52 PM
ALTON - Friends, families and fans joined the Alton High School cheerleaders and marching band this morning in front of the main entrance of the school to wish the Redbirds luck as they head to playoffs.
The 5-4 Redbirds are scheduled to go up against the 8-1 Lincoln Park Lions at 6 p.m. tonight in Chicago.