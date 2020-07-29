ALTON - Alton High School is proud to announce the hiring of Tyler Hamilton, pending ACUSD # 11 Board of Education approval, as the new Head Boys Soccer Coach at Alton High School.

Coach Hamilton is replacing Coach Nick Funk who stepped down at Alton High School recently who had a 36-34-10 record in four years at the helm of the program. Coach Hamilton is a graduate of Alton High School and was an All-Conference performer his Senior year before graduating from Culver-Stockton College.

After graduating from Culver-Stockton, Coach Hamilton stayed at the school to be an Assistant with the women’s program. Coach Hamilton had been the Head Boys Soccer Coach for the past two years at Piasa Southwestern High School compiling a 5-22 record overall. He is also currently the Head Girls Soccer coach at Piasa Southwestern High School the past three years and has compiled a 15-15-3 record in his career.

Coach Hamilton played soccer for three years at Culver-Stockton College and also one year at McKendree University. He also played for St. Louis Scott Gallagher and STL FC in high school and after college.

Coach Hamilton resides in Bethalto and is employed in the Madison County area.

