ALTON - The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) recently recognized 39 students at Alton High School as 2022 Illinois State Scholars.

The State Scholar Program recognizes students attending Illinois high schools for outstanding academic achievement. The State Scholar designation provides an honorary recognition. Approximately 10 percent of high school students are recognized as State Scholars.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton High School Principal Michael Bellm noted that the list of the school’s top-performing students comes as no surprise.

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch these outstanding students over the past four years and their academic achievements are well-earned,” Bellm said. “I am proud of each and every one of our scholars for this tremendous recognition.”

Illinois State Scholars from other area schools to come.

The 2022 Illinois State Scholars for Alton High School are: