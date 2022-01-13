Alton High School Illinois State Scholars List Is Announced
ALTON - The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) recently recognized 39 students at Alton High School as 2022 Illinois State Scholars.
The State Scholar Program recognizes students attending Illinois high schools for outstanding academic achievement. The State Scholar designation provides an honorary recognition. Approximately 10 percent of high school students are recognized as State Scholars.
Alton High School Principal Michael Bellm noted that the list of the school’s top-performing students comes as no surprise.
“I’ve had the opportunity to watch these outstanding students over the past four years and their academic achievements are well-earned,” Bellm said. “I am proud of each and every one of our scholars for this tremendous recognition.”
Illinois State Scholars from other area schools to come.
The 2022 Illinois State Scholars for Alton High School are:
- Emma Barham
- McKenna Bergin
- Willow Buel
- Karisma Burnett
- Jonathan Das
- Brian Davitz
- Lucy Dugan
- Emily Enos
- Audrey Evola
- Naomi Fader
- Markus Fischbeck
- Jeffrey Frankford
- Taylor Freer
- Sloane Gottlob
- Vann Hall
- Abigail Hasty
- Cooper Haynes
- Elias Hill
- Monica Kerkemeyer
- Ashley Kiel
- Emma Kiger
- Sophia Kumagai
- Mason Linke
- Connor Mathus
- Paxton Metz
- Trenton Murphy
- Ashley Niemeyer
- Paige Ontis
- Amelia Redman
- Lucas Rulo
- Savannah Scheffel
- Victoria Schrimpf
- Allie Schrumpf
- Brenden Seehausen
- Spencer Steele
- Tate Sumpter
- Charles Utgaard
- Taryn Wallace
- Jamaira Williams