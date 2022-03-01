ALTON - Alton High School announced Tuesday morning the hiring of David Parker as the Head Football Coach at Alton High School. Coach Parker is a graduate of McCluer High School as well as Harris Stowe State College and Northcentral University.

Coach Parker recently served the past year in the role of volunteer varsity assistant football coach at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton.

Previously he served as an assistant football coach at St. Louis University High School and Webster Groves High School. He helped lead Hazelwood East High School as their defensive coordinator to a MSHSAA Class 5A State Football Championship in 2008.

Coach Parker is replacing Eric Dickerson who stepped down in December as head coach of the program after seven years. Coach Parker currently is a part of the Riverview Gardens School District as an RTI Attendance/Behavioral Interventionist.

Chris Kusnerick, Athletic Director, Alton High School made these comments about Parker's hiring as the Redbirds' new head football coach:

“We had some excellent candidates and we feel the background Coach Parker can bring to the table with his experience as a long-time coach in the St. Louis Metro area as well as his extensive experience in education really stood out.

“He really impressed the interview committee with his passion for the success of student-athletes and also the game of the football along with his ability to create connections with students in and out of the classroom.

“Coach Parker has loads of enthusiasm for young people and wants to see them become successful adults and football is a great way for him to bridge that gap on their road to future success.

“We are very excited to have Coach Parker work with our student-athletes this spring and summer and look forward to seeing Redbird Football next fall under his direction.”

