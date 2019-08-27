SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Students, faculty, family, and friends all gathered at the gymnasium and football field Friday night at West Elementary School for Alton High School’s Fall Sports Kick-off.

The event was created to showcase all of the fall sports and activities taking place this upcoming semester. This gave the audience an opportunity a chance to see what the teams and groups have been working on at practices this past summer.

The Alton Redbirds volleyball team kicked off the night off indoors in the gymnasium with their showcase. The freshman girls were introduced to the audience first, as this was their first public outing of the season. After, the remaining team members were announced individually. Each of the girls waved to the crowd and received plenty of applause from friends and family members. After introductions were over, the girls began their Red/Gray match.

The showcase of the other fall sports athletes then started. Every fall sports team joined together on the track for a group photo-op for the audience. The cross country team lined up and had their names announced to the crowd. The girls tennis team posed for a group shot and waved to the audience. The boys and girls golf teams made their way on to the track. The cheer and dance teams jazz-waved to the crowd with glittering smiles when they were announced and the boys soccer.

The Marching 100 was introduced and they played a few songs to the crowd.

Now, it was time for the football team to be announced. Junior varsity and varsity players lined the track. The Alton Redbirds football teams were announced all the same and right after they ended, the scrimmages began.

Freshmen and sophomore football boys faced off in the first round of scrimmage.

After the first scrimmage ended, the varsity scrimmage began. The Red team and White team faced off in a game that made everyone feel like they were watching a regular, competitive football game. The audience in the stands were on their feet cheering for the players on the field.

