GODFREY - Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner, Alton School Board members and high school administration are sifting through video and investigating a group of incidents that occurred at the high school on Wednesday.

Alton High School was closed on Thursday and will resume with remote learning on Friday.

Alton School Board President Dave Lauschke said at the time of the interview it has been determined there were five fights that occurred but he has heard as many as 10 or 12, and some could have been sub-fights that broke out slightly away from other fights.

He confirmed no weapons were involved just individuals hitting one another. He said from what he knows, no teacher, administrator, or student appeared to be seriously injured in the incidents. Lauschke said he was uncertain what next week would bring as far as classes and he said he knew law enforcement and school administrators would be monitoring social media over the weekend about these issues.

He also said quite a few kids were involved in the ruckus, and he said likely as many as 40 students, but the exact total involved is not yet known. He said he personally has no tolerance for what happened and it was completely unacceptable behavior.

“School is supposed to be a safe place,” he said. “As far as I am concerned behavior of this type will not be tolerated. We are trying to get to the bottom of why this happened. I want to know what started it. I think it was something that happened in the community that was brought to school. We are going to have some type of disciplinary hearings and I am sure there will likely be some expulsions. I don’t think any school board member will tolerate what happened yesterday.”

Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick confirmed Alton’s home football game on Friday night will be played, but no fans other than parents and immediate family will be allowed to attend. Quincy fans will not be restricted.

