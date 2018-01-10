ALTON - The Alton High School cheerleaders have had an outstanding season.

The AHS varsity finished fourth place in the Co-Ed Division at the Illinois Cheerleading Association (ICCA) Championships in Springfield this past Saturday. This was a record for the team’s best finish yet. Breana Smith finished third place in the ICCCA Cheerleading Scholarship finals, earning $2,000.

Smith, is a highly skilled cheerleader, extremely involved with AHS and the Alton community, and maintains a 4.6 GPA. Breana Smith is the daughter of Justin Smith and Amy Diaz of Godfrey.

Thus far, AHS cheer has made some school history by having two AHS varsity cheerleaders join the ICCA All-State Team. With over 90 applicants this year two girls, senior Emilie Steele, and Smith, also a senior, were selected based off of their excellent skills.

Applicants were judged on tumbling, stunting, dance, and cheer. The girls were honored Saturday in Springfield.

