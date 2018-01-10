The Alton High School Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Athletes of the Month are junior girls bowler Alex Bergin and senior wrestler Courteney Wilson.

Alex Bergin - Junior – Girls Bowling:

During the month of December, Alex has displayed her athletic talent. In her December matches against other schools, Alex has averaged 199 for 14 matches. Participating in the Abraham Lincoln Tournament in Springfield, Alex averaged 201. In the Southern Illinois challenge, Alex finished 8th highest game with 237 and 2nd highest series with 1303. Alex averaged a score of 217.

"On top of being a big part of the Redbird bowling team, Alex works part time and is also an excellent student." - Alton High School Bowling Coach Dave Meyer.

Courteney Wilson - Senior - Wrestling:

Courteney is a four-year letterman for Alton High and this year has a record of 12-2 with a 3rd place finish in the Mascoutah Invitational Tournament.

"Courteney has been a varsity starter since his freshman year and is one of the hardest workers on the team. He has matured into an outstanding leader and a great role model for other wrestlers." - Alton High School Wrestling Coach Eric Roberson.

