



ALTON – New Alton High School athletic director Chris Kusnerick has announced the opening day for fall sports practice, and tryouts for the various teams, will be on Monday, Aug. 12.

For boys and girls cross country, head coach Vernon Curvey will hold his first practice of the summer behind the high school at 3:30 p.m. Runners are advised to be ready for a to run, and have a shirt, running shoes and shorts for the practice.

Girls tennis coach Jesse Macias will hold his first practice of the preseason at 3:30 p.m on the AHS tennis courts. Players are advised to be in full gear, including a tennis racket, along with water.

The girls volleyball team, coached by Stacey Ferguson, will hold their opening practice at 3 p.m. at the Redbirds Nest. Players are advised to be ready to participate in a full session that afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The boys soccer team, under the direction of head coach Nick Funk, will hold their first practice session at 9 a.m. at North Elementary School, and the players are advised to bring both running and soccer shoes, and be prepared for a full session that morning.

The football team, coached by Eric Dickerson, will kick off their preseason practice schedule at 3:30 p.m. at the practice field on the high school campus. Players are advised to be in helmets, T-shirts, shorts and cleats for the opening practice.

The boys golf team, coached by Zach Deeder, will hold their opening practice session at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at 9 a.m., while the girls golf team, who will be coached by Carey Cappel, opens practice at Rolling Hills Golf Club at 3:30 p.m. Golfers are advised to bring their own clubs, along with tennis shoes and shorts. A parents’ meeting for the girls team will be conducted by Cappel on Aug. 12, shortly before the start of practice.

The Alton High Special Olympics athletes, under the direction of Tammy Talbert, will have a unified flag football game on July 29 at 6 p.m., the turn to bowling, starting Aug.14 at 6 p.m. at Bowl Haven Lanes. The cost is $2.25 per game.

All potential fall athletes who are trying out for the various teams are advised to bring along a container of water, in a non-breakable container of any kind.

For further information, please contact Kusnerick in the athletic department at (618) 474-2900 or (618) 474-6974.

More like this: