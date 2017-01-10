ALTON - The Alton High School and Alton Middle School cheerleaders both brought home top trophies from the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships on Jan. 7 and 8 in Springfield.

The high school team finished fifth place overall, while the middle school girls was third.

Alton Middle School coach Felicia Alexander spoke on behalf of the other coaches and said she and the others couldn’t be any more proud of the Alton girls for their accomplishments.

Kennedy said the beauty of this year’s team is most of them have been together since middle school and grown up in the Alton cheerleading program.

“I am just so happy for all of them,” Kennedy said. “All but two girls at the high school didn’t do cheerleading at Alton Middle School. We had a couple girls who were sick but they fought through it. It was a great experience for all the girls. They love cheerleading.”

