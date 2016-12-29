BOYS TOURNAMENTS

CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

ALTON 62, ADDISON TRAIL 44: Kevin Caldwell scored 18 points as Alton defeated suburban Chicago school Addison Trail in Wednesday's opening round of the 74th Centralia Holiday Tournament Wednesday afternoon.

The win put the Redbirds at 6-2 and sent them to a 2 p.m. quarterfinal game today against Champaign Central, who advanced by defeating Mount Vernon; the winner of that game would go to a 12:30 p.m. Friday semifinal contest, with the final set for 9 p.m. Friday.

Tyler Springman added eight points, Maurice Edwards seven and Morris Adams six in the win.

PRAIRIE FARMS-COLLINSVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

QUINCY 63, GRANITE CITY 44: Freddy Edwards had 11 points as Granite City fell to Quincy in Wednesday's opening-round finale of the Prairie Farms-Collinsville Holiday Classic at Fletcher Gym Wednesday night.

The Warriors fell to 0-10 and will meet Hazelwood East, who fell to Belleville Althoff 82-58 at 2:30 p.m. today in a consolation quarterfinal game; the host Kahoks dropped an 84-64 decision in Wednesday night's other opening-round contest and will meet Riverview Gardens in a consolation quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. today. Both games are at the Fletcher Gym auxiliary.

Davontay Mason and Marquis Shaw each had nine points for the Warriors, with Jalyn Harper adding eight; Parker Bland led the Blue Devils with 23 points, with Garrett Gadeke adding 14 and Jaeden Smith 10.

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 78, DUPO 48: Marquette Catholic defeated Dupo 78-48 in a group-play game of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament Wednesday afternoon.

The win put the Explorers at 4-0 in the tournament's Group B and sent them to tonight's championship game against co-host Columbia, who went undefeated in Group A, at 7 p.m. tonight.

Marquette stands at 12-2 on the year with the win.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, FREEBURG 55: Civic Memorial got 15 points from David Lane as the Eagles defeated co-host Freeburg 63-55 in CM's group-play finale at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament Wednesday evening.

The win put CM at 3-1 in the tournament and clinched a spot in Thursday's third-place contest against Triad, which gets under way at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles went to 10-4 overall on the year, while the Midgets fell to 7-5.

Jaquan Adams added 13 points for CM, with Brandon Hampton scoring 10. Parker Weiss led Freeburg with 24 points.

PICKNEYVILLE DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC

ROXANA 69, DUQUOIN 47: Zach Golenor scored 22 points and Zack Haas 20 as Roxana defeated DuQuoin 69-47 in a Silver Bracket semifinal game of the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pickneyville Wednesday. The win put the Shells in the fifth-place contest later in the day.

Cody McMillen added 16 points for the Shells in the win.

TRENTON WESCLIN 43, JERSEY 39: Trenton Wesclin held off Jersey 43-39 in Wednesday morning's other Silver Bracket semifinal contest at the Duster Thomas Classic in Pickneyville. The loss put the Panthers into the seventh-place game later in the day.

Jake Ridenhour led Jersey with nine points, followed by Lucas Ross with eight and Kurt Hall with seven.

JERSEY 51, DUQUOIN 49: Drew Sauerwein had 16 points and A.J. Shaw 11 as Jersey took seventh place with a 51-49 win over DuQuoin in the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic Wednesday afternoon.

The win put the Panthers at 4-9 on the year.

Kurt Hall had six points for the Panthers in the win. Shaw had five rebounds for Jersey.

TRENTON WESCLIN 52, ROXANA 43: Zach Golenor's 14 points weren't enough as Roxana fell to Trenton Wesclin 52-43 in the fifth-place game of the Duster Thomas Classic in Pinckneyville Wednesday evening.

The Shells fell to 7-7 on the year with Wednesday's split.

Cody McMillen had 11 points for the Shells, with Jacob Maguire adding nine.

Host Pickneyville defeated Benton 59-53 to win the championship; Carterville defeated Waterloo Gibault 69-65 in overtime to finish third.

BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 78, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 47: Metro East Lutheran fell to 0-3 in the Breese Mater Dei Christmas Tournament with a 78-47 loss to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Wednesday afternoon.

The Knights fell to 4-9 on the season and conclude group play against hosts Mater Dei at noon today.

Noah Coddington and Damonte Bean each had seven points to lead MEL, with Cooper Krone and A.J. Rivsay each adding six.

VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

VANDALIA 85, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 40: Dan Jones had 17 points and Alex Loffler 15 as McGivney Catholic dropped an 85-40 decision to host Vandalia in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

The Griffins fell to 0-12 on the year and will meet up with Ramsey at 3:30 p.m. today in the tournament's seventh-place contest.

Logan Shumate added six points for the Griffins; the Vandals were led by Well's 40 points and Casey's 20.

WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CARROLLTON 72, TRI-CITY 61: Carrollton bounced back from a stunning upset by Jacksonville Routt Tuesday to defeat Buffalo Tri-CIty 72-61 in a fifth-place semifinal of the 65th Waverly Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

The Hawks fell to Routt 71-64 in Tuesday's quarterfinal contest, with Matthew Campbell leading with 18 points and Jeremy Watson scoring 15 points.

Against the Tornadoes, Watson led the way with 26 points with Campbell adding 15.

Carrollton meets Auburn at 11 a.m. today for fifth place.

STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59, PEORIA CHRISTIAN 50: Collin Baumgartner had 17 points to lead Piasa Southwestern to the small-school boys consolation semifinals of the State Farm Holiday Classic at Normal West Wednesday afternoon.

The Piasa Birds will take on El Paso-Gridley, 56-43 winners over Fairbury Prairie Central, in a consolation semifinal game at 2 p.m. Thursday at Normal West. The winner moves into the consolation final at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Normal West.

Justin Bailey added 14 points for Southwestern, Ben Lowis 12 and Caden Hayen 10.

