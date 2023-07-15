

COLUMBIA, MO. - Marilyn Hope Lake, PhD., a 1960 Alton High School graduate and one of five valedictorians of that class of 485, has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 Missouri Writers Contest for Best Non-Fiction. Her Best Poem entry is also a finalist.

A finalist in the contest applies for first, second, and third place and honorable mentions. Winners of the contest for each category will be announced at our conference in Colombia on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Marilyn Hope (Waide) Lake was born in Alton Marilyn was also was Best Thespian of the Year, 1960 in Alton. She lives in Columbia and has a new book, "Our Mothers' Ghosts and Other Stories" in pre-publication at Meadowlark Press and Books, Emporia Kan. The expected publication date is the fall of 2023.

