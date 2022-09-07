LOS ANGELES - Alton High grad IV4 recently shared her excitement Tuesday with Riverbender.com about winning the Opening Act quarterfinals to advance to the competition's semifinals.

She said: "I am shocked! The amount of love and support my friends, and family have been showing me throughout this competition is overwhelming. Even though I'm hundreds of miles away, from my hometown of Alton - people have been pushing me through this contest.

"I think it's amazing what people can do when they're unified for a good cause (suicide prevention). I'm incredibly grateful for how far I've come, but the competition is not over yet! I believe we can do this."

IV4 was a student at Alton High, where she graduated in 2014. Since then she has been pursuing her dream to become a professional singer and it happens one step at a time. She now lives in Los Angeles and is signed with Warner Music. She released her first musical project last March called "Get rich and cry trying" and she has songs featuring Trippie Redd and Jeremiah on the release.

Article continues after sponsor message

She is still trying to make a name for herself in the industry. so winning this contest and opening at the Hollywood Bowl in the fall would be a huge step for her in the industry.

IV4 explained the Opening Act voting process:

"I know it's confusing - you can vote once a day through Facebook. (Each vote is worth 1 point); you can vote for free once a day by verifying with a credit card. it is not charging you, just using it to make sure you are not the artist voting for themselves (each vote is worth 2 points); you can pledge anywhere from 10 dollars to $500, and all money paid goes to suicide prevention. (Each dollar vote is worth 1 vote).

To vote for IV4, click here.

More like this: