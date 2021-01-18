ALTON - Alton High School graduate Graham Miller has high aspirations for the future and plans to attend law school after he receives his bachelor's degree.

Recently, he was once again named to the Dean's List for the fall at Northern Michigan University.

To earn a spot on the Northern Michigan University Dean's List, a student must attain a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Graham is majoring in medicinal plant chemistry with a minor in pre-law.

Graham is the son of Corey and Kimberly Miller.

"The only reason I am this far academically at a young age is due to the dual credit program LCCC has set up with AHS," Miller said. "My siblings are making use of that as well, and it is a great opportunity for our small town, especially during the current times."

Last summer, Miller interned at the Lintz Law Firm in Alton and he issued a huge thank you to them for that opportunity.