MANHATTAN, KANSAS - Alton High School graduate Grace Stobbs is excelling at a high level academically at Kansas State University and also highly active in her sorority Chi Omega Sorority. Grace was named to the KSU Dean’s List for the fall semester.

Grace is majoring in either business or pre-vet. Grace’s grandpa, Dr. Stephen Daniel was a vet in the Alton area and is now retired. “I have always loved animals, so being a vet does interest me."

Grace says she loves attending Kansas State University. She has followed her sister, Madeleine, now 21, as a KSU student. Madeleine is now working in Kansas City after graduating in three years. Grace hopes to graduate with her bachelor’s in three years, too.

"When Madeleine went there, she showed me around K-State and I feel it is your home away from home. The classes are great, most are hybrid, but even the ones on line they explain things really well and if you need help they are always there.”

Grace was an exceptional athlete at Alton High and was a soccer player and also a standout swimmer. She swam during the summer and winter for the Tidalwaves. Grace remains fit, working out at the gym at Kansas State and occasionally swims, but now mostly for fun. Grace has three other siblings: Madeleine, Caroline and Stephen. Grace is the daughter of recently elected Judge Stephen Stobbs and mom, Katie. The family lives in Godfrey and belongs to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

She said she loves being a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She said the sorority created an instant friend base for her at KSU.

“We couldn’t do a lot of events, but we still had some, one was the annual Make-A-Wish Foundation event, which was big,” she said.

Grace entered KSU as a sophomore with taking an abundance of dual-credit hours at KSU.

“I took almost all dual credit classes had 36 credit hours as a freshman when went to K-State," Grace said. "This will be my second semester as a sophomore in January. The dual-credit program at Alton High is a great program. My goal is to graduate in three years. I can have a business degree done in three years with my dual-credit hours. With Pre-Vet, I would be done in three years, then go on to Vet School there. I think they have a good Vet School at KSU.”

KSU made these comments to Grace upon her Dean’s List honors her first semester at the school: “Dear student, we want to offer our heartiest congratulations for earning semester honors on your academic work last semester," Kansas State University. "This is quite an accomplishment! As you may know, students who earn a grade-point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 credit hours receive semester scholastic honors. The honors are recorded on your permanent academic record.

"In the College of Arts & Sciences, we are proud of our scholars! By earning high grades on a full load of classes, you have demonstrated a dedication to learning that we value in all the academic experiences we offer, whether in the classroom, laboratory, or studio. Your faculty and deans are grateful for your commitment to your education, and we believe the degree you earn will be even more valuable because of your outstanding achievement. So again, congratulations, and keep up the great work."

