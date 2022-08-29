GODFREY - Alton High grad Chloe Bayer inspired several young athletes this past summer as head Summers Port Swim dive team coach. Now, she is back at McKendree University in Lebanon, IL., as a student and cheerleader.

Chloe, who is in her junior year at McKendree, said she loved her role this summer as the Summers Port dive coach and also her cheer role at McKendree.

Chloe lettered in cheerleading and diving at Alton High School and participated in ICCA State for Cheerleading from her sophomore to senior year. She also was a member of Alton’s IHSA State Tournament Cheer team. Chloe has chosen exercise science as a major at McKendree, with a minor in management.

"I actually began diving when I was five years old at Summers Port!" she said. I loved diving as a child and I credit it with helping me develop confidence and perseverance."

She continued her dive career into high school for the Alton Redbirds until 2020.

"I have been cheering for the last nine years and I developed a love for it over the course of those years," she said. "This was my first year coaching the Sharks and it was an amazing opportunity.

"I got to work with kids who truly have a love and passion for dive as well. Not only did I coach them to help them learn their desired dives but I helped some athletes with mental blocks and building techniques with them."

Chloe said she is currently pursuing her passion for cheer at McKendree University while studying elementary education.

"This summer really helped me with this major because I got to work with kids," she said.

Chloe praised the youth who were on her Summers Port dive team for a very successful year and she said she hopes squad members will return for another go around in summer 2023.

These are some photos Chloe provided of Summers Port divers in action:

